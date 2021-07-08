Sambhavna Seth & Her Husband Apologise For Mocking Househelp After Receiving Backlash

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sambhavna Seth and her husband Avinash Dwivedi had recently made a video which featured their househelp. In the video, Sambhavna and Avinash were seen making fun of their maid's language and native place. Though the woman kept correcting them, the couple didn't stop laughing. This video didn't go down well with the Adivasi community, who slammed the couple for mocking their househelp.

After receiving backlash, the duo removed the video and issued an apology to the Adivasi community by sharing a video on their Instagram account. Sambhavna captioned the video as, "Apologising to the whole Adivasi community with @imavinashdwivedi. We are also hurt because you are hurt. #adivasi #community #acceptourapologies."

In the video, the couple apologised for unintentionally causing offence. Avinash said in Hindi, "This video is connected to the video that we posted on June 16. We realised and came to know that the language used in that video belonged to Jharkhand's Adivasi community. The community comprises lakhs of people, and people's sentiments have been hurt. When we make humorous videos, we don't have a script and at times we blurt out inappropriate words and do wrong."

He further added, "We want to apologise to all our subscribers, to the Adivasi and the non-Adivasi community, followers because even we were hurt after reading the comments by the people... We will make sure that in the future we never hurt any language or community in India or anywhere in the world. If we make a mistake again please let us know as it's important to know and realise our mistakes."

Sambhavna said that their intention was not hurting anyone and they create humorous videos and their intention is just to create humour and laugh, as well as make people laugh through their videos. She added that they didn't intend to make fun of anyone or any community and didn't realise that they made a mistake until people tagged them on Instagram and commented.

She further said that they have removed the video as they would never want to hurt any person or community and their only intention is to spread love and happiness. She concluded by saying that they sincerely apologise with folded hands and from their hearts.