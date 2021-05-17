Sambhavna Seth Remembers Her Late Father By Penning An Emotional Note, Says His Death Will Always Sting

Actress Sambhavna Seth lost her father to Covid-19 complications last week on May 8. The former Bigg Boss contestant’s husband Avinash had shared the heartbreaking news on social media, and asked her fans to keep her father in their prayers.

Now, days after her father’s death, Sambhavna remembered him and penned an emotional note on her Instagram account. The actress who is grieving her father’s loss also posted an adorable throwback picture with him. She added that her father was her core strength and that the void created by his loss can never be filled.

ALSO READ: Sambhavna Seth's Father Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications

Sambhavna wrote, “What is a Father…for some, he may be a bread earner, for some he may be a care taker, for some he may be a back bone of the family….For me you were the core strength, and losing your strength means losing your life..No words can fill that loss..”

The Razia Sultan actor ended the note by stating that his loss will 'always sting,’ and whatever she will do next will be in honour of him. She wrote, “The loss of my father will always sting. But now, everything that I am going to do is in honor of him✍️.” Check out the post below:

For the unversed, a few days ago, Sambhavna Seth had shared a photo with her father, and penned a cryptic message along with it. She captioning it as, “My father could have been saved. It was not just covid which killed him.”

ALSO READ: Sambhavna Seth's Father Tests Positive For COVID-19, Actor Asks Help To Get Him Admitted To A Delhi Hospital

It must be noted actor’s father had contracted COVID-19, and he passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest. Earlier, on April 30, the actress had sought a hospital bed for him whilst informing that he was waiting outside a hospital in Delhi.