Sambhavna Seth's Father Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications

Sambhavna Seth, the actress-dancer who rose to fame with the popular show Bigg Boss, lost her father. The actress's father SK Seth, who had tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back, died after suffering a cardiac arrest today evening (May 8, Saturday). The news was revealed by Sambhavna's husband Avinash Dwivedi, through a social media post recently.

"Today at 5:37pm Sambhavna lost her father due to COVID-19 followed by cardiac arrest. Please keep him in your prayers," said Avinash in a post made on Sambhavna Seth's official Instagram page. The devastating news has totally left the fans and industry friends of Sambhavna in deep grief.

To the unversed, Sambhavna Seth's family members had tested positive for COVID-19 by the last week of April 2021. The Bigg Boss contestant had faced extreme hardships in arranging a hospital bed for her father after his health deteriorated.

Sambhavna had requested help from her fans and followers in arranging a bed for her father, with a social media post. "Can anybody help to get a bed in Jaipur Golden Hospital, Pitampura, Delhi as its closest to my house. My father is Covid positive and he needs a bed urgently. He is waiting outside the hospital with my brother," read the actress's post.