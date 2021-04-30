Sambhavna Seth's Father Tests Positive For COVID-19, Actor Asks Help To Get Him Admitted To A Delhi Hospital

Television actor Sambhavna Seth took to her social media handle to inform that her father has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor also requested all her fans and followers to help her father get admitted to a hospital in Delhi. She was immediately flooded with help from many fans who shared her tweet and also provided her with the required details.

Talking about the same, Sambhavna asked help from her fans to get her father admitted to the Jaipur Golden Hospital that is located in Pitampura, Delhi. She also stated that the hospital is closest to her house. The Bigg Boss 2 contestant revealed that with her father testing positive for COVID-19, he needs a bed urgently for the same. Sambhavna mentioned that her father is waiting with her brother outside the hospital. Take a look at the same.

Many fans provided the actor with contact details of the hospitals, COVID-19 centres and oxygen cylinders in Delhi. The Razia Sultan actor also got some help from Johny Lever's daughter and comedian Jaime Lever who gave her an important contact number of the person who can help her with the situation. Actor Soni Singh also commented on Sambhavna's post stating that she will share the post.

Many Bollywood and TV celebs have been using their social media handle to share contact details of COVID-19 resources to help the people battling the same. Actor Sonu Sood has been actively working on providing all the necessary resources to the people. While celebs like Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu, Sara Ali Khan and others have also been sharing the contact details of COVID-19 centres and ambulances on their social media handles. Celebs like Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty have also taken up the initiative to set up oxygen concentrators for the patients. While Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas asked for donations to their foundation that is devoted to the COVID-19 patients.