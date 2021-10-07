Sana Makbul Calls Rahul Vaidya Petty & Kiddish; Says She Can Never Talk To Him Again

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 was one of the successful seasons, all thanks to the celebrity contestants. The show was shot in Cape Town and the celebrities had a blast during the shoot, and off-screen too, all of them bonded really well, which was evident from their pictures that they shared on social media. Although many of them are still in touch and party together, Sana Makbul had fallout with Rahul Vaidya.

Recently, in an interview, the actress opened up about the same. She called Rahul petty and kiddish, and said that she can never talk to him again.

Sana revealed that their friendship was affected when their fans began arguing with each other on social media. It was around the time the first episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 was aired, someone made a comment on Twitter about her acing a stunt.

The actress told RJ Sidharth Kanan, "I post swimwear pictures, but I have never received a negative comment. All of a sudden, someone commented on my wall about Rahul and XYZ party - RKV and some XYZ party are fighting - and I was caught in the middle. I like all the comments to make fans feel like I'm paying attention. Me liking and retweeting that tweet was supposed to mean, 'Haha, they didn't think this girl could do it, and she did it'. So it wasn't a direct thing to Rahul or anyone. And this was how it began."

Sana further said, "The RKV fans started abusing me, and Rahul was very sweet. He found out that something was happening and messaged me. I told him to ignore it. And all of a sudden after 15 days, he unfollows me on Instagram, and I'm like, 'Why did you do that? You spoiled our friendship.' He said, 'You liked and retweeted that tweet.' And I said, 'It wasn't directed at you, I don't know why you are getting so affected'."

Sana said that she tried having a conversation with Rahul, but realised that if their bond could be reduced to this, it is better that she doesn't talk to him and drew a line. The actress called his behaviour 'petty' and 'kiddish'. Although they had met after the incident, she said that they didn't really talk and said that she probably can never talk to him again.