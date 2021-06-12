Sana Makbul Shares Her Experience Of Shooting For Khatron Ke Khiladi 11; Reveals If She Will Do Bigg Boss

Sana Makbul who has done TV shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2 and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, is currently shooting in Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actress has been sharing pictures with her co-contestants on her Instagram account and it looks like she is having a blast shooting for the stunt based reality show. Recently in an interview with TOI, Sana spoke about her experience shooting for the show and her upcoming projects. She also revealed if she will do reality shows like Bigg Boss.

Sana revealed that they are shooting in a bio-bubble in Cape Town and it is pretty simple- Shoot, eat, sleep and repeat. She also said that she has made many friends and all the Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants are very sweet. She said that she knows Shweta Tiwari and Divyanka Tripathi for years, and Rahul Vaidya is good friend. Regarding stunts, she said that sometimes, there are eights, creepy crawlies, water and which they do not get to do in their day-to-day lives. Hence, she feels that it is challenging, it is difficult, but she is confident that she will overcome that.

When asked about host Rohit Shetty- if he is a mean task master or a perfect mentor, she said, "Rohit Shetty sir, I would say is a taskmaster and a perfect mentor. Putting both together, makes him what he is. When he has to be strict, he is strict and when he has to be a human being, he is there. He is a perfect mentor. He guides you, mentors you, he tells you and does everything for you. All you have to do is hear him, that's it."

About doing reality shows, and if she will do Bigg Boss if she gets a chance, she said, "I always wanted to be part of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. And I have been offered Bigg Boss in my past but that did not excite me. So, I didn't say yes to it. Since the pandemic began last year, it has taught us so many things. If Bigg Boss happens to me this year I will consider going inside. I would definitely give it a thought. I think it will help in making you a better person and make you stronger than ever."

Sana revealed that she has done a couple of films down south and worked in Telugu industry. She added that she is currently working in the Tamil industry, and has a film coming up titled 'Kaadil Conditions Apply'. She feels that it will release by the end of this month.

About her work in Bollywood and Punjabi cinema, she said that she wants to work in Bollywood, but haven't done Punjabi films yet.