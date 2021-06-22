Sana Sayyad Begins Wedding Festivities With Haldi Ceremony; Bestie Adhvik Mahajan Shares Adorable Pics

Lockdown Ki Love Story's Sana Sayyad is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend, Imaad Shamsi on June 25. The couple’s wedding festivities have already commenced and a few pictures from the Haldi ceremony have made their way on to social media. Sana and Imaad looked radiant as they posed together with friends.

Sana’s Divya Drishti co-star and best friend, Adhvik Mahajan and his wife Neha attended the function. Adhvik and Sana's Divya Drishti co-star Nyra Bannerjee was also present on her special day.

Divya Drishti Fame Sana Sayyad Is All Set To Tie The Knot With Beau Imaad Shamsi On June 25

Adhvik shared some lovely pictures from Sana’s haldi ceremony on his social media and wrote, “Finally the Moment all of us have been waiting for 😁. Can't express how elated i am to see my darling bestie @sana_sayyad29 getting hitched to this absolute gentleman & a sweetheart @imzi995. Wishing both of you a Lifetime of Love n Happiness ❤️❤️🤗🤗🥳🥳🧿🧿” Take a look!

Neha Mahajan also wished the couple and wrote, “It’s A Happy Haldi With The Cutest BRIDE & GROOM @sana_sayyad29 @imzi995 .. Congratulations 🥳🥳 & Loads Of Love N Blessings On Your Way To Your New Journey 🧿🧿..!!” Check out the post below:

For the unversed, Sana had recently opened up about her wedding in an interview with TOI whilst revealing that she knew her entrepreneur boyfriend from her college days and for almost eight years. The actress also spoke about her love story and shared that they both don’t fancy a lavish wedding.

On being quizzed about what made her fall in love with him, the actress said, “Imaad has always been a very nice, shy, and humble guy. And also very handsome (smiles)! He is more like a friend and very cooperative. I found his simplicity and innocence attractive. What binds us together is the fact that we are both close to our families and career-oriented. We admire that about each other. It is imperative to give importance to your passion. More than me, Imaad always pushes me to work. People say that life changes after marriage, but I feel that my life will only get better. More than a partner, he is a friend…someone I can confide in, someone I love and admire. It’s a beautiful feeling.”