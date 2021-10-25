Sanak: Ek Junoon Actress Tasneem Ali To Play Ideal Mother In Sony TV's Show Kaamna

Actress Tasneem Ali has made a mark for herself with TV shows like Kaleerein, 'Kaatelal and Sons', 'Kundali Bhagya', 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' and many more. She is currently seen in MX Player's web series 'Sanak: Ek Junoon' which was released recently on 16th October where she essays the character of Beena. Now, the actress will be seen in Sony Tv's new show Kaamna which stars Chandni Sharma, Abhishek Rawat in lead.

Giving an insight about the show, she said, "The storyline of Kaamna is very different. Definitely not the run-of-the-mill kind. I won't reveal the plot, but I'm sure the viewers are going to love it. It's different."

Adding about the role she shared, "I play the female lead's mother, a woman who is of principles and values."

The actress reveals she doesn't fear getting stereotyped on playing a conventional mother on TV and shared, "Sanak Ek Junoon was my way of breaking the stereotype. And thankfully, we live in times when actresses are accepted in all kinds of roles. Every actor, male or female, yearns to play all kinds of roles."

On sharing about switching different mediums and receiving rave responses for Sanak Ek Junoon, she shared, "A lot of people are plain shocked after seeing me in the show. Some are pleasantly surprised. But most have liked it. As we see already, a lot more actors are switching mediums. And successfully so. The audience has evolved too. Also, today content is king. The script is the real hero."