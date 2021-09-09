Sandiip Sikcand SLAMS Celebs For Criticising Paparazzi On Covering Sidharth Shukla Funeral; Read Statement

Actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's funeral's coverage by paparazzi has become a hot topic of discussion on the internet. For the unversed, when the actor passed away, many fans and shutterbugs gathered outside his house, Cooper Hospital and Oshiwara Crematorium to cover his last rites aka funeral. After all, Sidharth Shukla had an immense fan following as he was the rising star of the Indian film industry.

After the funeral of Sidharth Shukla, many celebrities from the TV as well Bollywood industry slammed the paparazzi for covering the late actor's last rites insensitively. They also bashed the media for asking insensitive questions to the relatives of Sidharth. Amidst all the celebs, Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali producer Sandiip Sikcand came out in support of the paparazzi and shared a note on his Instagram story.

Recently, in conversation with Pinkvilla, Sandiip Sikcand said that paparazzi were doing their job. He also made an indirect comment over an actor, who put his mask down to show his face to the media. The producer said, "My immediate reaction to this media circus was not that of shock. It was a death of a celebrity who was loved by a lot of people. A lot of his fans were glued to Instagram & television for updates on their favourite actor. I think the media was just doing their job. The clowns in this circus were a few of these celebs -I don't want to name this particular actor but he was there & he put his mask down the minute he saw the media to show them who he was. It is ridiculous, when you're in a crowd in times of a pandemic, why would you put your mask down just to greet the paparazzi ?? And be recognised !?? It was ridiculous. I don't even know honestly how many people that actually went there, went to pay respect to the departed soul or just went there to be covered by the media. And then you come back & you abuse the media & call them out. Who has created these people?"

Sandiip Sikcand further stated that a celebrity's life is an open book and he/she is a piece of news for media. They will be covered for several reasons including death. He asked celebs not to be pretentious as they are also as much part of this circus. Moreover, Sikcand also stated that others have no right to shame the media and only Sidharth Shukla's mother has a right to say anything to the media as she had lost her only son.

"The person who truly has a right to say anything was Sidharth's mother, a mother losing her son is the greatest sorrow and she has maintained a dignified silence. I really hope the rest too shut up and go back to getting clicked at airports," Sandiip Sikcand added.

Talking about Sidharth Shukla's death, he died of a massive heart attack on September 2, 2021, at the age of 40. He is survived by his mother and two sisters. His funeral was held on September 3, 2021, in Oshiwara, which was attended by several celebrities.