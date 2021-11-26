Sanjay Gagnani And Poonam Preet To Have Church Wedding Cum Honeymoon In Europe; Details Inside

Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani is all set to tie the knot with his fiancée Poonam Preet on November 28, 2021, in Delhi. The couple has already begun their wedding festivities in Surat, as their beautiful pictures have gone viral on social media. Amidst all the wedding festivities, Spotboye recently got in touch with groom-to-be Sanjay Gagnani and asked him about the gift he wants to give to Poonam Preet.

Interestingly, Sanjay Gagnani revealed that he will be gifting Poonam, her dream destination for a honeymoon. While sharing his honeymoon plans, Sanjay said that they will be having a church wedding on their honeymoon in Europe.

The Kundali Bhagya fame Sanjay Gagnani said, "Poonam always dreamt of having a honeymoon either in Europe or Maldives so I will be taking her to both places. We still haven't decided where to go first but one thing is for sure that we will go to both places and I will surprise her by taking her to both her favourite destinations for Honeymoon. The Maldives trip will be just the honeymoon trip but when we visit Europe it would not just be Honeymoon but a Church Wedding cum honeymoon. So that is one surprise that I have planned for her."

Talking about their relationship, the couple were dating each other for many years. Sanjay Gagnani is very excited to enter a new phase of his life because they have been waiting for this day for 9 years. He said that in this long relationship, they have faced a lot of ups and downs during all the different phases that they have witnessed together.

Sanjay and Poonam recently had a pool party and musical night. They had got engaged in 2018 in the presence of their close friends and family members.