Sanjay Gagnani & Poonam Preet Look Royal At Their Wedding (PICS)

Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani and actress Poonam Preet, who have been in a live-in relationship for the last 10 years, have been engaged for three years. They have been waiting to get married and finally the day arrived! The couple got married on November 28, in Gurudwara. The couple looked royal at their wedding, and couldn't take their eyes off as they posed for shutterbugs.

At the Anand Karaj ceremony that took place in the morning, Sanjay wore beige coloured sherwani and burgundy pagadi while his bride looked beautiful in a burgundy lehenga.

The Anand Karaj ceremony was followed by a traditional wedding, during which, the groom arrived in a white vintage car and he posed for some fun photographs. The actor was also seen dancing his heart out.In one of the pictures, Sanjay was seen kissing his bride on her forehead as the wedding is solemnized.Sanjay shared a few pictures and captioned them as, "28.11.2021 ♾ Love Laughter & Happily Ever After ❤️."Anjum, who had shared a glimpse of the couple's Anand Karaj's ceremony in Gurudwara on her Instagram story, shared a group picture from the traditional wedding and captioned them as, Shaadi ki bohot bohot mubarakbaad tum dono ko @sanjaygagnaniofficial @poonampreet7 ❤️❤️❤️. Wishing a lifetime of togetherness and unfiltered love to you both... Love and huggsss 😘💋."

Sanjay's Kundali Bhagya co-stars Anjum Faikh, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Supriya Shukla and Abhishek Kapur, who attended their pre-wedding festivities, attended their traditional wedding as well.

The pre-wedding festivities- haldi, mehndi and Sangeet were lavish affairs. The couple and their guests had shared a few pictures and videos from the events on their social media accounts.

