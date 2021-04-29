Sanket Bhosale On Tying The Knot With Sugandha Mishra: I Suddenly Feel Extremely Responsible

Dr Sanket Bhosale and Sugandha Mishra tied the knot on April 26 in Jalandhar, Chandigarh. The couple had only a few close friends and family members in attendance at their nuptials. Sugandha and Sanket also shared photos from their wedding festivities including Mehendi, engagement, Haldi and the main ceremony with their fans and followers on their respective social media accounts.

Now, Sanket has opened up about tying the knot with the love of his life and being a newly married man in an interview with TOI. The comedian said, "I was quite emotional. Jis moment ke liye itne saal wait kiya, that moment had finally arrived and made me sentimental. Woh khushi ke aansoon the (laughs!). Sugandha was also emotional at that time, I could see it in her eyes."

ALSO READ: Sugandha Mishra & Sanket Bhosale Share Pictures From Their Lavish Wedding; See Inside PICS

He went on to add, “Being married is a wonderful and beautiful feeling. It’s all the more special, because I have Sugandha by my side. I suddenly feel extremely responsible. We are in a happy space.” Sanket also shared that they have been on their toes ever since the wedding. He added, “It has been amazing and hectic at the same time. We have been busy with rituals at home ever since our arrival in Mumbai.”

ALSO READ: Sugandha Mishra & Dr Sanket Bhosale Tie The Knot; The Couple Looks Adorable Together

Meanwhile on Wednesday, Sanket shared a fun video where he and Sugandha are seen matching steps to bhangra music. The video from their Haldi ceremony has Sugandha donning a pink and yellow saree, while Sanket is seen in a white kurta-pyajama. Sanket shared the clip on Instagram and wrote, “Jado Nachhe Vyaah Wala Munda 🕺💥.” Take a look!

Later, Sugandha also re-shared the bhangra video along with a beautiful photo of herself and wrote, “𝓗𝓪𝓵𝓭𝓲 💛💛💛💛.”