Santosh Anand: Had Neha Kakkar Not Said 'Apni Poti Samaj Ke Le Lijiye', I Wouldn't Have Taken Money

Santosh Anand, who penned hit songs like 'Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai' (Shor, 1970), 'Main Na Bhoolonga' (Roti Kapda Aur Makan, 1974) and others, appeared in an episode of the singing reality show, Indian Idol 12. His heartbreaking story moved everyone to tears, including one of the judges of the show Neha Kakkar. Santosh also spoke about his financial condition and Neha, who got emotional, offered him Rs 5 lakh. The video of the same went viral, and this led to interpretation that he needed financial help. Talking about the same, the senior lyricist said that he doesn't have any problem and don't need help.

Santosh also said that if Neha wouldn't have asked to keep the gift thinking of her as his granddaughter, he wouldn't have taken it.

He was quoted by HT as saying, "Ek kalakaar ko izzat aur samman chahiye (an artist needs respect and honour). It felt good to be remembered par baad mein kuch aisi baatein hui jo galat hain (but later something happened that was wrong)," referring to the viral video.

The 82-year-old lyricist said, "Mera ghar theek se chal raha hai (My house is running good). Neha is good person and compassionate and when she announced 5 lakh, I told her, I can't take it. Main ek swabhimani aadmi hoon. I've never asked for money nor will I ever do. I didn't ask help from anyone. I participate in Kavi samelan and earn through that. I don't have any problems, so why I will ask for help. I can't say why Neha felt like giving me a gift. Had she not said that apni poti samaj ke le lijiye (take it thinking I'm your grand daughter), I wouldn't have. And after that, people started talking about things that were not true. Call me on a stage, give me respect and that's all. Samman aur maddat mein phark hai (there is difference between help and honour). I don't want help."

Santosh said that he enjoys going to various functions and reciting his poetry. He added that he got emotional on the show as he thought the industry might have forgotten him but what he experienced was overwhelming. He also added that after the episode, many people contacted him. He concluded by saying that he can't run around anymore and will take up work that suits him.

