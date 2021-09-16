Sapna Choudhary On Her Death Rumours: It Was Very Upsetting For My Family

Recently, there were rumours of Haryanvi sensation and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary's death. It was said that the actress died in an accident. However, it was just another death hoax of celebrity. Sapna has finally reacted to her death rumours and said that it was upsetting for her family.

The actress told TOI that her family members started getting calls from all over as soon as the rumour spread. She said that although in the showbiz profession, they witness all kinds of rumours, but this one she called bizarre.



(Image Source: Instagram)

Sapna was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "It was very upsetting for my family. They didn't know how to deal with it. In this profession, one always encounters all kinds of rumours but something like this was bizarre. I wonder how anybody can spread something like this because you are not just affecting the person concerned, but also his/her family. Imagine what a parent would feel to get a call like that, where people are asking about their daughter passing away!"

She wondered if there was misunderstanding in this case. She added, "A singer had passed away and maybe somebody confused that singer with me... I don't know. It's sad that an artist has passed away but I really wish this confusion hadn't happened."

Sapna Choudhary's Death Hoax: Rumour Of Ex-BB Contestant's Road Accident Goes Viral; Here's How It Started!

Bigg Boss OTT Trophy Revealed; Divya Agarwal, Shamita Shetty Or Pratik Sehajpal- Who Will Win The Show?

Apparently, a dancer named Preeti died in a road accident and she was popularly known as 'Junior Sapna'. As soon as the news of the girl's death broke, many confused her with Sapna Choudhary. Later, Sapna Choudhary's manager had confirmed that she is fit and fine.