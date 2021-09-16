    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sapna Choudhary On Her Death Rumours: It Was Very Upsetting For My Family

      By
      |

      Recently, there were rumours of Haryanvi sensation and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary's death. It was said that the actress died in an accident. However, it was just another death hoax of celebrity. Sapna has finally reacted to her death rumours and said that it was upsetting for her family.

      The actress told TOI that her family members started getting calls from all over as soon as the rumour spread. She said that although in the showbiz profession, they witness all kinds of rumours, but this one she called bizarre.

      Sapna Choudhary

      (Image Source: Instagram)

      Sapna was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "It was very upsetting for my family. They didn't know how to deal with it. In this profession, one always encounters all kinds of rumours but something like this was bizarre. I wonder how anybody can spread something like this because you are not just affecting the person concerned, but also his/her family. Imagine what a parent would feel to get a call like that, where people are asking about their daughter passing away!"

      She wondered if there was misunderstanding in this case. She added, "A singer had passed away and maybe somebody confused that singer with me... I don't know. It's sad that an artist has passed away but I really wish this confusion hadn't happened."

      Sapna Choudhary's Death Hoax: Rumour Of Ex-BB Contestant's Road Accident Goes Viral; Here's How It Started!Sapna Choudhary's Death Hoax: Rumour Of Ex-BB Contestant's Road Accident Goes Viral; Here's How It Started!

      Bigg Boss OTT Trophy Revealed; Divya Agarwal, Shamita Shetty Or Pratik Sehajpal- Who Will Win The Show?Bigg Boss OTT Trophy Revealed; Divya Agarwal, Shamita Shetty Or Pratik Sehajpal- Who Will Win The Show?

      Apparently, a dancer named Preeti died in a road accident and she was popularly known as 'Junior Sapna'. As soon as the news of the girl's death broke, many confused her with Sapna Choudhary. Later, Sapna Choudhary's manager had confirmed that she is fit and fine.

      Comments
      Read more about: sapna choudhary bigg boss
      Story first published: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 10:03 [IST]
      Other articles published on Sep 16, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X