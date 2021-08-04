Sapna Choudhary Opens Up About Her Struggle In The Industry; Reveals Designers Refused To Give Her Clothes

Sapna Choudhary, popular Haryanavi dancer, became a household name after her Bigg Boss 11 stint. She had bagged a few shows where in she made guest appearances, performed at many events and was also seen in music videos. She is active on social media and has been keeping her fans updated with latest pictures. However, Sapna revealed that she still is struggling in the entertainment industry.

Sapna was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I will complete 15 years in the industry this year. I want to act in a Hindi film or TV show, but I feel since I am from the regional entertainment industry (Haryana), I don't get the opportunities to showcase my talent. I don't want to wear skin revealing clothes and I cannot speak fluent English, which becomes a barrier at times. Also, I don't have a godfather and that's another reason why I have been struggling to get a break in the Hindi industry."

The actress also revealed that designers refused to give her clothes for events and shows. She said, "What I have seen is that in Mumbai, people will only talk to you when they have some work with you work. The industry is full of people who constantly judge and there have been times when I haven't got dresses from designers because of who I am. I don't know how I have survived this long."

Bigg Boss OTT: NEW PROMO! Karan Johar Reveals Show Will Be BOLDER & CRAZIER; Read More Details

Sapna said that whatever she is today is because of her performances, and dance is and will always be her first love. She added that apart from dance, she also wants to explore other things and is hopeful of getting something soon.

Bigg Boss OTT: Last Minute Change! Manasvi's Entry Put On Hold; Actor Informed 2 Hours Before Quarantine!

The actress, who was a part of Bigg Boss 11, said like how people think that contestants become big celebrities after doing the show, nothing has significantly changed in her life. She added that to win the game, people hehave erratically in the house, but she played in a certain way that she was comfortable with, but overall it didn't work for her.