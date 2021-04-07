Sakib Khan From Roadies Revolution Quits Showbiz To Follow Religious Path; Shares Long Note

A few months ago, actress Sana Khan had shocked everyone by quitting showbiz to follow a religious path. And now, following her footsteps, Roadies Revolution fame Sakib Khan recently announced that he is quitting showbiz to serve the almighty. The Kashmir-based model shared a long note on Instagram, in which he informed his fans that he won't take up any acting or modelling projects in future, and wants to devote full time in the service of Allah (almighty).

For the unversed, Sakib Khan had inspired the gang leader and host Rannvijay Singha during his Roadies Revolution audition by the way he introduced himself. He had said, "Hi, I am from Kashmir and I am not a stone-pelter." His announcement has indeed shocked all the netizens.

In his post, Sakib Khan stated that he had good projects in the pipeline, but God has other plans for him. He feels proud of himself for achieving good fame and fan following within a year. "I used to offer Namaz but something was lacking and that was Sukoon & my accountability towards Allah. So now I totally surrendering before Allah SWT. Wo Sukoon jiski mujhe talaash thi wo toh mere samnay tha, meri kitaab mai (our holy Book i.e, Quran)," (sic) Sakib said.

While concluding his post, Sakib Khan apologised to people who he has hurt intentionally or unintentionally. Talking about his Roadies Revolution journey, Sakib was the first contestant to be out from the show after receiving majority of votes from other contestants.

