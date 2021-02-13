Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii: Anjali Tatrari Treats Everyone By Cooking Poha On Sets

Sony Entertainment Television is coming up with an all-new sitcom Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii which is definitely going to tickle the funny bones of its viewers. Produced under the banner Optimystix Entertainment, show is going to be filled with fun and banter of a family with seven and a half men who are handled by one woman in the house; Sargam, played by Anjali Tatrari. Sargam has a special connection with Sadhe Satii and her life always revolves around this number. Each of the men in the Awasthi family holds up an idiosyncratic personality, which levitates even the most ordinary family life into witty situations.

In the show, Sargam is an awful cook. She often tries to cook dishes for everyone but fails terribly. She even goes an extra mile and takes cooking classes but nothing goes right when she steps in the kitchen. So, every time when she cooks, the family members make some or the other excuses to avoid eating at home.

On the other hand, Anjali Tatrari is an amazing cook. Recently, while shooting for the breakfast scene on sets, Anjali cooked Poha for everyone on the sets as Poha is the staple breakfast of Awasthi house.

Talking about her love for cooking, Anjali shared, "Cooking is therapeutic for me. I enjoy cooking and love it when my skills are appreciated. My character, Sargam, is terrible at cooking and it becomes so difficult for me to act like an amateur when it comes to cooking." She further adds, "The other day while shooting for a morning sequence, I cooked poha for everyone and the best thing is that everyone loved it."

Watch Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii from February 22, 2021 at 8.30 pm on Sony TV.

