Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii: Kunal Saluja Opens Up About His Role & Bond With Co-Star Anjali Tatrari

Sony TV is coming up with an all-new sitcom Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii which is definitely going to tickle the funny bones of the viewers. Produced under the banner Optimystix Entertainment, the show stars Anjali Tatrari and Kunal Saluja in the lead roles. The actor opened up about his role and spoke about his bond with co-star Anjali Tatrari and others on the show. Excerpts from the interview.

Tell us about the show and how did you get this role?

During Lockdown I gave my audition for the show/character. I gave my audition twice for different scripts but they shunned my audition video. Considering the fact I am not into acting profession I knew the result. Being an anchor it was new for me and I was bit anxious. When I gave my first audition.But on the other hand, I was very eager and keen that I should get this role. And to bagged this role I put in lots of efforts and practice, watched YouTube videos dedicated to comedy, took some pointers from one of my friend in the directly agency and practised straight for 12 hours for the role.

As storyline and character was fascinating so i didn't want to go this role out of my hand. So i gave my last-ditch and shot the video of 6 minute. And with this I got finalised for the role of Aparshakti, who will play the role of Sargam's husband in the show.

In the show you will be seen trying out different professions one after the other. So, in real life also have you tried your hand at multiple things?

In the show, my character, Aparshakti Awasthi is striving to become an actor and has his own YouTube channel. Due to which he always gets to do advertisements for weird products. Aparshakti is always trying his hands in one thing or the other and never gives up. He enjoys life as it is and never hesitates from making efforts. He is always in a rush and multi-tasking.

I would say like Aparshakti, I have tried different professions. I started my career as an anchor for a local channel and then I moved to Indore to become an RJ. After some time, I shifted to Mumbai and got more opportunities as an anchor. This show, Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii is my first project as an actor. So, I have always been in entertainment industry but trying out different avenues. I am really excited to be working with this huge cast and looking forward to see how things turn out.

How has your experience been so far of working opposite Anjali?

Anjali is playing the role of my wife Sargam in the show. Sargam is a problem-solver for everyone in the house. She has all the qualities of a typical Indian bahu but she is terrible at cooking. She is exasperated with every man of the house for some or the other reason. At times she feels like she has got seven grown up kids at once to look after. She is very compassionate towards kids of the house.

My experience with Anjali Tatrari has been amazing. She is such a humble and kind person. She is quite punctual and always come on sets on time, even for rehearsals. As she is the only woman on set, we pamper her a lot. But because she is the only woman, she becomes the center of almost all our pranks. She always gets the special treatment from everyone on set. We bond well together and all of us are always gossiping together, playing pranks and teasing each other.

As this is a sitcom, fun and comedy would be happening at all hours during work. Who do you think has the best comic timing on the sets?

The set of Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii is no less than a mela. There is always some or the other person playing pranks, cracking jokes and laughing. Everyone has their own style of comedy and together we are always having fun. Even during the rehearsals or while reading scripts we lose track of the scene and end up joking and laughing.

If we talk about who has best comic timings on set, I think it's our director, Kedar Shinde sir. To be honest, we just copy Shinde sir's comic timing. We are learning a lot from him. Every tiny little nuance that he does on set while helping us understand the expression and context, each and every expression of the dialogue, I think, all these things enhance the comedy even more. So, according to me, director sir has the perfect comic timing. And if we talk about the actors, then its Darshan Jariwala sir who is the most senior on the set and has a great comic timing. Ojas being a stand-up artist has a good comic timing as well. So, basically everyone on the set was born with a funny bone and director sir has been able to identify that in each one of us.

In the Awasthi house you are popularly known as Jugadu because you find a way to get things done with adjustment. What trait of you in real life has got you a name that people usually call you by?

Aparshakti is always trying something or the other. He is always in a rush and is seen multi-tasking. Aparshakti lives a fast life with never give up attitude and even in difficult situations, he tries to find solutions and that is why he is called jugadu. By hook or by crook, he gets things done. Perhaps, its his presence of mind and solution seeking skills have got him this name; Jugadu by the family members.

In Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii, my family calls me jugadu but in real life my family and friends call me Bahubali, chota hulk or chotabheem. Some people also call me John Abraham because I have always been into heavy weightlifting, whether it's in gym or at home. I would share one incident with you related to this, once I was traveling with my family and suddenly car got punctured on a sloppy highway; and I literally pushed my car with my family sitting in the car. That is how I got my name Bahubali. There are many such incidents. I think, because of my activeness and strength people usually call me Bahubali.

The show is set up in Delhi. Do you share any connect with the capital?

Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii is set up on the backdrop of Ghaziabad, which is close to Delhi. I have an old connect with Delhi because I have spent most of my childhood in Delhi. I did my schooling from Delhi from standard 2 to 8. I was a very naught child and I even got lot of scolding from teachers while in the school. I have many friends in Delhi so whenever I visit Delhi, I always have my cheat meals and cheat days which I don't have in Mumbai. Because Delhi's mouth-watering and lip-smacking food like, chole bhature, golgappe always bring me back. Additionally, I have many relatives in Delhi. So, there is this sweet connect I feel with Delhi, and It will always be there. Now that we are talking about Delhi, I would like to tell you that I have become the Punjabi tutor on set. During breaks, when all of us are sitting together, I do teach the tone, few words, and basics of Punjabi.

What is going to set apart your show Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii from the shows that are currently running on television?

The comedy shows that are running on television are made with the purpose of only cracking jokes to make the audience laugh. There is a set format of such shows and audience already knows about it. But our show is a fiction show which has twist of comedy. Our show is based on situational comedy, which means that the audience will get to watch story of a family which has people with strikingly different personalities. But in those stories, fun and entertainment factor will be added by the comic timings, gestures, postures, expressions and dialogues of the characters. I am sure that the audience will have ball of a laugh while watching us.

I, as a new actor, feel blessed that I got such great mentor and director to work with and writers of the show who have done such a wonderful job on writing this script. So, even while reading our scripts we have an absolutely amazing time and we are laughing so hard that our belly starts to hurt. There is no forced comedy in the show, people will enjoy every bit of it. And the shows which make people laugh are limited. I can promise you, this show Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii will bring utmost happiness into people's life and audience will definitely enjoy watching the Awasthi parivar.

