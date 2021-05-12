Sargun Mehta On Ravi Dubey Testing Positive For Coronavirus: COVID Is Now Ravi Positive

Recently, Jamai Raja fame actor Ravi Dubey took to social media to inform his fans and well-wishers that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He revealed that he is in home quarantine and urged everyone to stay safe and optimistic during the COVID-19 times. His actress-wife Sargun Mehta shared a few adorable pictures with a witty caption.

The actress shared love-filled pictures and wrote, "Covid is now ravi positive. Ravi ko covid nahi , covid ko ravi hua hai. Ab badi usse baatein karke achcha virus bana dega aur corona iss duniya se bhaag jayega. Badi usse jaldi jaldi baat karke bhaga do. I love you and i miss u so .🥰 @ravidubey2312 is 🤴🤴🤴🤴." To this, Ravi commented, "😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ gungunnnn❤️."

Also Read: Jamai Raja Fame Ravi Dubey Tests Positive For Coronavirus; Shares Post On Social Media

Their friends from the industry and fans found the caption and pictures adorable and commented with hearts and hugs emojis. Take a look at a few comments:

Poppyjabbal: Aww😍.

Himanshuashokmalhotra: Awwww❤️❤️❤️ get well soon brother ❤️ wish u a speedy recovery 🤗.

Vikas Gupta: ❤️.

Rubina Dilaik: Get well soon 🙌.

Also Read: Netizens Troll Arti Singh For Her Vaccination Pictures; Call Her 'Overacting Ki Dukaan'

For the uninitiated, Ravi had shared a statement on Instagram, which read as, "Just got my report it's positive would advice anyone who has come in close contact with me in the past few days to take care of themselves and monitor their symptoms if any...I have isolated myself and I am in care of my near and dear ones....stay safe...stay positive (as in stay optimistic) god bless us all."