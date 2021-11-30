Sasural Genda Phool 2 To Dhadkan Zindagi Kee; Have A Look At Upcoming TV Shows In December 2021

Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain

Ishk Par Zor Nahi fame Akshita Mudgal and Choti Sarrdaarni actor Hitesh Bharadwaj-starrer Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain is all set to go on air on December 6, 2021, at 6:30 pm. The promo of the upcoming ZEE TV show is already out and fans are looking forward to seeing the complex story of the married couple.

Sasural Genda Phool 2

Star Plus' popular show, Sasural Genda Phool's sequel Sasural Genda Phool 2 is going on air from December 7, 2021, at 8 pm on Star Bharat. The show stars Jay Soni, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Shagun Sharma and many others in key roles. The promo of the upcoming show is receiving love from the audience.

Dhadkan Zindagi Kee

Additi Gupta and Rohit Purohit are all set to impress fans with their upcoming show, Dhadkan Zindagi Kee. It is starting on December 6, 2021, at 10 pm on Sony TV. The show focuses on the life of doctors and how they manage their personal and professional lives. Interestingly, Additi and Rohit are playing the role of doctors in the show.

Shark Tank India

Rannvijay Singha is coming up with the Indian version of the globally renowned business show, Shark Tank India on Sony TV. The show will premiere on December 20, 2021 on Sony TV.

Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki 2

If reports are to be believed, Colors TV is coming up with their popular show, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki's sequel. For the unversed, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki 2 starred Sharad Malhotra and Kratika Sengar in the lead roles. The show is expected to go on air in December 2021 with the new star cast.

Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey

Star Plus' new show, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is going to premiere in December 2021. The promos of Manan Joshi and Yesha Rughani-starrer are going viral on social media, and fans can't wait to watch the show on the small screen. Let us tell you, the unique love story also stars Nishigandha Wad, Delnaaz Irani, Mehul Nisar and others in key roles.

Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar 2

Sony TV is planning to come up with the second season of Ronit Roy and Pallavi Kulkarni-starrer Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the makers have started prepping for the show and they are likely to launch it in December 2021.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge 2

Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra's popular reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge's second season is coming up soon. Love School 4 fame Ramiz King will be producing the show, and it is expected to be launched in December 2021.