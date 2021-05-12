Sasural Simar Ka 2 actor Rajev Paul Admitted To Hospital After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Rajev Paul, who is currently seen in Sasural Simar Ka 2, tested positive for COVID-19. The actor had shared the news on his Instagram account and had said that doctors advised him home rest. However, a few hours ago, he revealed that he has been admitted to a hospital.

He mentioned in his post that his fever was not coming down and the actor got himself admitted before things could get serious. He also thanked actor-director Satish Kaushik, who advised him on the same.

Rajev wrote, "Before things go out of hands...or when things go out of hands...it's better to put them in capable hands."

He further added, "My fever wasn't coming down...so had to get myself admitted to #Kokilaben #AmbaniHospital at Andheri. Here in the hands of very capable doctors and management

Started with #remdesivir and other #medicines. @rakesh_insta_paul @rakheekukie thanks for doing this and @satishkaushik2178 Ji Thank you for convincing me to come here...🙏🙏🙏."

The actor thanked everyone for keeping him in their prayers and concluded by writing, "Right decision at right time happens coz you have right people in your life... Thank you all for keeping me in your #prayers would request you to pray for all that are unwell world over... We will be safe ..when all are safe....."

Meanwhile, talking Rajev's hospitalisation, his brother Rakesh Paul said, "We got a call from the BMC within 40-45 minutes and luckily, we got the bed at our preferred hospital. We are relieved because now, he is getting 24*7 medical care. His temperature is under control and he has already got two doses of Remdesivir injections. I am constantly in touch with him through video calls."

Rakesh added that he couldn't be with Rajev as his daughter is diabetic. He added that their close friend Satish Kaushik advised them as he and his daughter had recently recovered from COVID-19 and they were treated at the same hospital where Rajev is right now.