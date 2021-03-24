Sasural Simar Ka 2: After Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim To Be A Part Of The Show?

Recently, the makers of Sasural Simar Ka surprised fans by releasing the promo of the second season, which featured Dipika Kakar. It has to be recalled that Dipika played the role of Simar in first edition and Shoaib Ibrahim played the role of Prem. The duo's chemistry was loved by fans. It was during those days that the couple met on the sets and fell in love. They got married in 2018. A few days ago, Dipika had opened up about returning to Sasural Simar Ka 2.

Now, there are reports that her husband-actor Shoaib Ibrahim too might return to the show. Apparently, it will be just like how the makers of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 did! The first season's cast that included Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Mohammad Nazim and others appeared on SNS 2 for some episodes and the show was later carried forward by the new star cast. It is being said that the same thing might happen in SSK 2 too as well.

Dipika and Shoaib might appear on SSK 2 for some time and later the new cast might take the show forward.

A source was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "The show will start with original Simar and Prem played by Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim. The duo has already started shooting for it. However, the story will move ahead with the new star cast including faces like Avinash Mukherjee, Radhika Muthukumar and Akash Jagga in pivotal roles."

It has to be recalled that when Dipika was asked whether Shoaib will play Prem again, she told a leading daily, "I would love Shoaib to play Prem again on the show. But for now, I don't want to comment on that."

Also Read: Sasural Simar Ka 2 Promo Out! Dipika Kakar Is Back As Simar; Will Shoaib Ibrahim Play Prem Again?

Also Read: Shakti: Rubina Dilaik Is Back In The Driver's Seat; Show Is All Set To Take A Giant Leap