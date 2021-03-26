Sasural Simar Ka 2 Cast Revealed! Dipika Kakar, Jayanti Bhatia, Avinash & Others To Be Seen In The Show!

As the viewers are aware, Sasural Simar Ka makers are coming up with season 2. They had recently released a promo that featured Dipika Kakar. Post this, there were reports that even her actor-husband Shoaib Ibrahim might enter Sasural Simar Ka 2, but there is no official confirmation about the same. The two had played the role or Simar and Prem in the first edition.

It has to be recalled that there were speculations that Balika Vadhu actor Avinash Mukherjee might be seen playing the lead role in the show. As per TOI report, below mentioned are a few actors who might be a part of SSK 2.

Apart from Avinash, it is being said that Kaala Teeka actor Krishna Sinha, has been roped to play another lead role in the show. He might possibly be seen playing Prem in the show.

While Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress Tanya Sharma might be seen playing the role of Roli (Simar's younger sister), Kya Haal Mr Panchaal actress Radika Muthukumar might also be seen playing a lead role in SSK 2.

Jayati Bhatia, who played the role of Mataji in season 1, has apparently been roped in for the second edition. She might play a much older woman and be addressed as Dadiji in SSK 2.

While Marathi actress Shubhangi Tambale will apparently be seen making her Hindi TV debut with this, it is also being said that Arav Chowdharry, who was seen in Bollywood films, and Splitsvilla fame Maera Mishra might also be seen playing pivotal role in this Colors' upcoming show.

Meanwhile, there are reports that both Dipika and Shoaib might be seen on SSK 2 for some episodes. After their exit, the new cast will carry forward the show, just like the same way as the makers did in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2.

