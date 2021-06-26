Sasural Simar Ka 2: Dipika Kakar Reveals Why She Accepted The Role; Reacts To Her Exit

Dipika Kakar became a household name with her role of Simar in Sasural Simar Ka. The makers of the show recently launched Sasural Simar Ka 2, in which Dipika reprised the role of badi Simar. However, her track lasted only for two months. Recently, the producer Pawan Kumar confirmed the actress' exit. Now, the actress herself has reacted to her exit and also revealed why she took up the role again.

About her exit, Dipika told TOI that she knew about it from the beginning and added that the makers had communicated the details of her role. She also revealed the reason why she took up the show.

She said, "I knew from the beginning that my track in the second season was about connecting the first and second season. The makers had communicated the details of my role at the very beginning and I had agreed to it because the show is very close to my heart. People know me as the original Simar and what I am today is because of the show. I met my husband Shoaib (Ibrahim) on the show. So, people should not jump to any conclusions about why my track is over."

When asked if she was happy with the role in the second season, she said that everything in the world is not about the roles, it is also about her contribution to the show.

She concluded by saying, "Netizens have asked me this question several times. They wanted to know why I accepted the role of a senior woman in the show and my response to them was simple.

Everything in the world is not about roles and how meaty they are. It is also about my contribution to the show. The first season played an important role in shaping my career, so participating in the second season was my way of giving back to the show."