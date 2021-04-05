Sasural Simar Ka 2 NEW Promo: Jayati Bhatia Is Back; Makers Introduce 'Choti Simar'

The makers of Sasural Simar Ka are back with season 2. Recently, they had released a promo, in which Dipika Kakar, who played the role of Simar in the first edition had revealed that she will be getting someone along with her in the show and many fans wondered if it is her actor-husband Shoaib Ibrahim, who played Prem in the first season (but later was replaced by Dheeraj Dhoopar). Now, the channel has released a new promo of Sasural Simar Ka 2, which features Dipika and Jayati Bhatia, who played Mataji in the first season.

In the video, Mataji is seen handing over ancestral bangle to Simar and asking her to find her replica for the Bhardwaj family. She also tells Simar that she doesn't want a girl, who has dreams of becoming something like those of today's generation, but she should have a dream of keeping the family together.

It is then they introduce to new Simar/choti Simar/doosri Simar, played by Radhika Muthukumar, who is inclined towards classical music.

Sharing the promo, the channel wrote, "Apni hi parchhayi dhundne ki mili hai Simar ko zimmedaari! Dekhiye kya hogi yeh talaash puri? #SSK2 jald hi shuru ho raha hai #Colors par."

Jayati also shared the promo and captioned it as, "Lijiye merey sab #SasuralSimarka ke fans ke liye meri taraf sey ye pyaara #gift.. #sasuralsimarka2 ka #firstpromo... Main aur meri #Simar.. Main aur #chhotiSimar...Is baar bhi aap sab ka dher saara pyaar chahiye... Bataiye kaisa laga.. #jaimatadi🙏."

Not just fans even celebrities are eager to watch the show. Shivin Narang, Manish Raisinghan, Mansi Srivastava and others congratulated the actress and expressed their views by commenting on Jayati's post.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Balika Vadhu's Avinash Mukherjee, Marathi actress Shubhangi Tambale, actor Arav Chowdharry, Splitsvilla fame Maera Mishra, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Tanya Sharma and Kaala Teeka's Krishna Sinha might be seen in the show.

