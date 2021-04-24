Sasural Simar Ka 2: Radhika Muthukumar Says She Was Nervous When She Auditioned For Choti Simar

Radhika Muthukumar, who was seen in Kya Haal Panchaal, will be seen in the second edition of Colors' popular show Sasural Simar Ka. The actress will be seen playing the role of choti Simar in the show. Radhika is excited and revealed that she was a bit nervous when she auditioned for the role of choti Simar in Sasural Simar Ka 2.

The actress was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "I always wanted to do a daily soap. As a person, I have loved watching serials and I wished that at least once in my lifetime, I do a daily soap. I was earlier a part of a show which was comedy but I wanted to do a project which was high on drama. When I first auditioned for Choti Simar, I was a bit nervous and wished that I would be selected for the role. I was very happy to be selected."

It has to be recalled that although SSK was a popular show, it was trolled for its bizarre tracks. Dipika Kakar, who played the role of Simar in the first edition, was seen as 'makkhi'.

When asked about the same, Radhika said that she takes things positively and added that it would be exciting to play something in a different way.

She said, "Well, some of the people in my circle also said that 'aree yeh toh makkhi wala show hai na', but I take this very positively. It would be exciting to portray something in a different way and the shoot would be much more exciting! People loved Dipika Kakar as Simar and she got an amazing response. So far, I can see the excitement levels rising high. My role of Choti Simar is somewhere more inclined professionally as she is passionate about singing. Though she has some similarities with Simar, she has her inclination towards her passion."