Sasural Simar Ka 2: Rajev Paul To Enter The Show; Reveals Reason Behind Accepting The Offer

Sasural Simar Ka 2 has been hitting the headlines ever since it was announced. Dipika Kakar, Jayati Bhatia, Radhika Muthukumar, Tanya Sharma, Avinash Mukherjee and Karan Sharma will be seen playing pivotal roles in the show. As per the latest report, Rajev Paul, who was last seen in Jiji Maa, has been roped in for the show.

Rajev will be seen playing the role of Jayati Bhatia's son, GiriRaj Oswal, who is a self-obsessed man who will make many characters unhappy.

Confirming his entry, the actor said, "My last show was Jiji Maa which went off air in 2019, a few months before lockdown. I did not take up any work during the lockdown but this particular offer came to me in January and was very tempting. I had got into playing a lot of negative roles but it is only after a long gap that I am going back to those shades."

Rajev revealed that the team is taking all precautionary measures as they shoot in Agra. He added that the production house has booked full resort for the cast and crew and have created a bio-bubble.

He said, "Agra is almost completely shut and we are in a resort where the producers are also shooting their other show Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The full resort has been booked for only the cast and crew of the two shows in question. We are in a bio-bubble and maintaining utmost precautions; the inroads that COVID has made recently in our country are horrendous. We are not going out anywhere and everything is available in the resort."