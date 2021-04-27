Sasural Simar Ka Actress Vaishali Takkar Is All Set To Tie The Knot With Dr Abhinandan Singh Hundal In Uganda

Vaishali Takkar, who has been a part of many popular shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Sasural Simar Ka, is all set to tie the knot very soon. The actress recently shared a video of her Roka ceremony that took place on April 26 on her social media account. Vaishali is all set to marry a dental surgeon from Kenya named Dr Abhinandan Singh Hundal.

The actress opened up in an interview with SpotBoyE and revealed that she met her fiancé on a matrimonial site, a few months back. She is all excited about this new phase of her life and shared that her nuptials were supposed to take place in India in May. However, due to the second wave of the pandemic, Vaishali and Abhinandan have decided to get married in Uganda.

Speaking about her Roka ceremony, Vaishali revealed, "The guy I am getting married to is Dr. Abhinandan Singh Hundal and resides in Kenya. He is a Dental surgeon and also won the title of Mr Uganda, a few years back. And the interesting part is we met through a Indian matrimonial site. And without meeting personally, we were supposed to get married in May which is next month. And preparations were on but due to the ongoing situation, the flights are also not running smoothly. So, we decided to hold the wedding.”

“However, he decided to come and meet me meanwhile. So my parents got us 'rokafied'. Nothing was planned but a spontaneous Roka ceremony was held at my place in presence of my parents and him," she added.

On being quizzed about her wedding plans, Vaishali revealed that Abhinandan's family lives in Uganda whereas he is settled in Kenya. And if everything falls in place, she plans to get married in June or July this year at his parent’s place in Uganda.