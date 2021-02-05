Sasural Simar Ka's Bizarre Choking Scenes leave Netizens In Splits

Sasural Simar Ka was one of the popular shows on Colors TV, which featured Dipika Kakar, Avika Gor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Jayati Bhatia and others in the lead roles. The show garnered high TRPs and was in the news for its bizarre storylines. In the show, to garner TRPs, the makers turned Simar into fly and they had even copied Game of Thrones, while netizens trolled and called it an epic fail. Well, even after the show went off-air long back in 2018, it is still in the news! Wondering how?

Recently, a Twitter page called 'No Context Violence', shared a video, in which Mataji (the matriarch of the family) is seen quite miffed with one of her granddaughters Pari, who is seen apologising to her. Pari is seen on her knees holding on to her grandmother's shawl and pulling it. Mataji pulls her shawl, which somehow forms a noose around Pari's neck and it chokes her. Mataji keeps pulling without noticing it. Can you imagine it in real?

Well, this video went viral on social media and sparked meme-fest. A user commented, "My sasuma watches such serials all day I can only imagine how many times she had murdered me in her mind 😂😂😂😂😂." Another user wrote, "I want to meet person who wrote thus script I think he knows how where to get quality weed." "Cringe Indian soap operas are a great source of national embarrassment," wrote another Twitter user.

A month ago, the same page had shared another video from the same show, where in the same characters were seen. It also has a choking scene, but this time, its curtain choked Pari! Mataji slaps Pari and the impact made her turn around in such force that she wrapped her neck around a curtain again which left her choking.

A user commented, "Ee sasuri har jagah khud hi khud ka gala dba kr maar rhi khud ko or iljam is budhiya pr aa jaa rha 😂😂😂😂😂."

