Sasural Simar Ka Fame Kenisha Bhardwaj On Gender Inequality: We Have To Give Up On Our Social Biases

Kenisha Bhardwaj, who was seen in Sasural Simar Ka season 1, recently spoke about gender inequality in society. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress said that social biases in our society should end. For the unversed, the actress was a mathematics teacher before pursuing acting. Nowadays, many actresses speak about pay disparity in the industry and gender biases in society.

Kenisha Bhardwaj said that gender inequality is a big issue. The Queens Hain Hum actress said, "We need to understand that to progress, as an overall society, we have to give up on our social biases. Such prejudices are totally unfair as they hurt us as a country as a whole. Gender inequality is surely a bigger issue than it appears and sadly persists in our society."

The diva further admitted that she has experienced gender inequality in her life as well, however, she feels thankful to her parents for standing up for her and making her understand the importance of gender equality in today's time. While speaking about getting her first break in the show Queens Hain Hum, Kenisha Bharadwaj said, "My brother helped me record and send a video for an online audition. I got a positive response from the production house, so that brought me to Mumbai. Also, at that time, I wanted to get away from my regular life in my hometown. Soon, my first show Queens Hain Hum happened."

Kenisha also said that she prefers doing family shows on television and being careful while choosing any project. The actress also added that she can't take up any project on OTT or films as people shouldn't feel uncomfortable while watching her work on screen.

Talking about Kenisha Bhardwaj's career, she has featured in shows like Pehredaar Piya Ki, Sasural Simar Ka, Queens Hain Hum and Kaal Bhairav Rahasya 2.