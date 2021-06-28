Sasural Simar Ka's Jyothsna Channdola Blessed With A Baby Boy; Says She's On Cloud Nine

Jyothsna Channdola, who became a household name with her role of Khushi in Sasural Simar Ka, is blessed with a baby boy. The actress, who tied the knot with director Nitesh Singh in 2015, delivered baby boy yesterday (June 27) and revealed that they have nicknamed their bundle of joy as Joni.

Jyothsna said that she is on cloud nine and both she and the baby are doing fine.

She quoted by TOI as saying, "I am on cloud nine. The feeling is indescribable. Both of us are fine. Another interesting coincidence is that he is born in June like my father."

She further added, "Since I conceived Joni during the pandemic, I obviously couldn't do regular things that a pregnant woman does. I wanted to host a baby shower and wanted my family to be around me when the baby was born, which wasn't possible given the current situation. Having said that, health is most important. I stayed positive by meditating, listening to positive notes and music. I also studied about hypnobirthing, which helped me a lot during my delivery."

Jyothsna was extremely close to her father, who was diagnosed with grade four brain cancer in September 2019. She added that they were told that he didn't have much time and she was shattered when he passed away in November 2020.

The actress believes that her father has returned to their lives. She said that she was calm throughout her pregnancy, and feels that he was her guiding star and was giving her strength. Jyothsna concluded by saying, "I feel that he is back in our lives."