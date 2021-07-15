Satish Kaul, Amit Mistry, Bikramjeet Kanwarpal - TV Actors Who Passed Away In The First Half Of 2021

Just like last year, 2021 continues to be a tough year as many are struggling to lead their normal life due to the pandemic. Many people have lost their lives and this also includes the entertainment industry, which witnessed several deaths of famous personalities. While a few passed away due to health issues, others succumbed to COVID-19. Here are some of the TV actors we lost in the first half of 2021.

Satish Kaul

Veteran actor Satish Kaul, who played the role of Lord Indra in the mythological series Mahabharat, passed away on April 10 due to COVID-19 in Ludhiana. He was 73. Apart from BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, Satish Kaul was seen in popular television shows like Circus and Vikram Betal. He also worked in nearly 300 Punjabi films and a few Bollywood films like Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha and Aunty No 1.

Amit Mistry

Television and Bollywood actor Amit Mistry passed away on April 23 due to cardiac arrest.

Besides appearing in many films like Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, 99, Shor In The City and A Gentleman, Amit had worked in television shows like Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Yeh Duniya Hai Rangeen, Maddam Sir and Tenali Rama. He was recently seen in the Amazon Prime web series Bandish Bandits.

Sudhanshu Pandey Offers Heartfelt Condolences As Anupamaa’s Ardent Fan Passes Away

Kanupriya

Popular Doordarshan anchor and television actress Kanupriya passed away on April 30 due to COVID-19 complications. She hosted shows like Brahma Kumaris and has worked in over 80 serials and 50 telefilms. Some of them are- Bhanwar, Ananro, Kahi Aek Gaon, Meri Kahani, Ab Aur Nahi and Sur Sargam.

Bikramjeet Kanwarpal

Bikramjeet Kanwarpal, who appeared in shows like Special Ops and Anil Kapoor starrer 24, passed away due to complications from COVID-19 on May 1. The actor who had forayed into showbiz after retiring from the Indian Army was 52 years of age at the time of his demise. He was well-known for his roles in popular TV shows like Yeh Hai Chahatein, Diya Aur Baati Hum and Dil Hi Toh Hai. Kanwarpal was also a part of many movies like Murder 2, Creature 3D, Aarakshan, Page 3 and 2 States to name a few.

Rahul Vohra

Actor and YouTuber Rahul Vohra died due to COVID-19 complications on May 10. He was 35. Prior to his demise, the actor had shared a message with his followers on Facebook and had sought help for better treatment. His wife Jyoti Tiwari had later blamed medical negligence for his demise and sought justice.

Shaadi Mubarak To Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii; Popular TV Shows That Went Off-Air In The First Half Of 2021

Tarla Joshi

Veteran television actress Tarla Joshi, who had featured in several TV shows, passed away on June 6 due to a heart attack. Joshi started her career as a costume designer and had later shifted to acting. She had featured in popular TV shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Bandini and so on. The actress had also worked in films like Gandhi My Father, Ame Pardeshi Paan, Hum Jo Keh Na Paaye etc.

Chandrashekhar

Veteran actor Chandrashekhar passed away on June 16 due to age-related ailments at the age of 98. He was best known for playing the role of Arya Sumant, King Dasharatha's prime minister on the iconic TV serial Ramayan. The actor has also featured in popular films like Cha Cha Cha, Surang and Kavi, Mastana, Basant Bahaar, Kaali Topi Laal Rumaal and Barsaat Ki Raat.