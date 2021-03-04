Satish Shah Ditches VIP entrance For COVID-19 Vaccine; Fans Crack Maya Sarabhai Jokes

Recently, veteran actor Satish Shah received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The actor took to social media to reveal his experience. He said that he stood in sun for three hours and received COVID-19 vaccine like a common man. The actor also added that he got politely scolded for ditching VIP entrance but felt good behaving like RK Lakshman's common man.

Satish tweeted, "#COVID19Vaccination stood for 3hrs. In the hot Sun at BKC n got it done. Total chaos outside but very disciplined inside. Got politely scolded for not availing VIP entrance but felt good behaving like RK Lakshman's common man."

When one of the users wrote, "Why is there a VIP entrance please? @AUThackeray @CMOMaharashtra it's high time we do away with this VIP privileges especially when the pandemic is affecting everyone equally," Satish clarified, "There's no separate VIP entrance but provide back door vaccination for aged VIPs and the ones on wheel chairs."

While a few fans praised Satish's humility, many others made a reference to his character in the popular sitcom Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and said Maya, his on-screen wife will not like his middle-class act. Take a look at a few tweets!

BossSandy: Sir you truly are an inspiration ! But in Maya style .. Induuu VIP entry avail nahi kia ..how common man types middle class 🤪🤪.

Shweta: Maya Sarabhai will punish u for this middle class Act😄😄😄 Ur surely an amazing person😍🙏.

Farmer Dawgie: Did Maya use the VIP entrance?

Life is beautiful: I always imagine you as Indravadan, So aisi middle class baate mat karo Indu😂.

Rishabh Arora: Queues are for middle-class Indravadan🤨.

Also Read: Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar's Friendship Started From Instagram Chat; Couple To Get Married Soon

Also Read: BB 14's Eijaz Khan: How Can We Expect Devoleena To Enter & Start Behaving Like Me Because She's My Proxy?