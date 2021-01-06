Saumya Tandon On Nehha Pendse Replacing Her In Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Nehha Is A Good Choice

Saumya Tandon On Nehha Pendse Replacing Her

Saumya was quoted by BT as saying, "I'm happy to hear this news. Nehha is a good choice. I have worked with her on a non-fiction show. While I hosted it, she performed gags in it. She is talented and professional. I am certain that she will do justice to the part. I have given my sweat, blood and heart to this character. I am glad she is portraying it."

Saumya Adds...

When asked as to how challenging she feels for an artiste to replace someone in the show, she felt that the Indian television audience is quite accepting of actors stepping into someone else's shoes to play a character on a show, as there are many instances where the audience has accepted the replacement. Having said that, Saumya also believes that it is more challenging to replace someone in a comedy show, unlike other genres, as it is performances oriented. She added that it also depends on how well the viewers accepted the replacement.

Saumya Is Sure That Audience Will Accept Nehha

Saumya added that she exited the show on a good note and it was a mutual decision. She also clarified that there is no bad blood or animosity between her and the makers. She further said that Nehha is a fine actress and she is sure that the audience will accept her wholeheartedly.

Did Saumya Think About Who Could Be The Best Choice To Replace Her?

When asked if she ever thought about who could be the best choice to replace her, she said, "No, I didn't! Chhod aayein hum, woh galliyan (laughs!). The makers are smart enough and they know who to cast. Also, it's not just one person's decision. The channel, the director and the producer collectively finalise the cast of a show."

The Actress Is In Touch With Producers & Co-Stars Of BGPH

Further the actress said that she worked on the show for five long years and the team had become like family to her. She added that she is in touch with many of them, including the producers and co-actors and that she has forged with them for life.

What's Next?

When asked what she is planning next, she added that she wants to take up something that challenges her. She also added that a couple of exciting offers have come her way and she is thinking about them.