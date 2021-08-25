Saumya Tandon Shares Her Picture Amid Taliban Crisis; Says ‘Prayers With My Friends In Afghanistan’

The Taliban crisis in Afghanistan has caught everyone's attention across the world. After seeing disturbing pictures and videos from the country, people across the globe are praying for the people of Afghanistan. So far, various TV and Bollywood celebs have reacted to the Taliban crisis in Afghanistan. Amidst all, Saumya Tandon, who was seen in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, recently shared a throwback picture from Afghanistan on her Instagram story.

The actress shared a photo with an Afghanistan man and captioned it as, "Prayers with my friends in Afghanistan. I acted as an Afghani girl and stayed there for a month, long back." For the unversed, Saumya Tandon had visited Kabul in 2008 for an international project. In an interview with Times of India, she expressed her concern over the situation there as she is unable to reach her friends in Afghanistan.

Saumya said, "After the recent unrest, I tried contacting my Indian friends through whom I had gone there, but I didn't get any reply. I hope they are safe. I just want to reach out and ask them if they are okay because the visuals that we are seeing are very disturbing. I feel helpless, but my prayers are with them and my heart goes out to them."

