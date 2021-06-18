Savdhaan India And Crime Patrol Actresses Arrested In A Robbery Case
Two actresses, who worked in television's crime shows- Savdhaan India and Crime Patrol have been arrested on Friday (June 18) by the Aarey Police in connection with a robbery case. The actresses were facing financial problem after shooting of television shows were stopped due to the lockdown, and this led them to steal the money.
According
to
ANI
report,
Surabhi
Surendra
Lal
Srivastava
(25)
and
Mosina
Mukhtar
Sheikh
(19),
the
small-time
TV
actors,
shifted
to
a
posh
building
in
Royal
Palm
area
at
Aarey
Colony
as
paying
guests
which
was
run
by
their
friend.
The
police
revealed
to
ANI
that
the
actesses
fled
from
Aarey
Colony
after
allegedly
stealing
Rs
3,28,000
from
the
locker
of
a
woman
who
was
staying
as
a
paying
guest
in
the
same
accommodation.
Apparently during the interrogation, the woman staying in the PG told the police that she suspected the actresses of stealing her money. In the CCTV, both the actresses were seen going out of the building and the footage also clearly showed that they were carrying the bundle of mony. The report revealed that when police showed the footage to the actresses, they broke down and confessed to the crime.
The report suggested that the police has recovered Rs 50,000 from them and the actresses were presented before the court. They have been sent to police custody till June 23.
Apart from these two crime shows, the actresses apparently worked in many other web series.
(With ANI Inputs)