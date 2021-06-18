Savdhaan India And Crime Patrol Actresses Arrested In A Robbery Case

Two actresses, who worked in television's crime shows- Savdhaan India and Crime Patrol have been arrested on Friday (June 18) by the Aarey Police in connection with a robbery case. The actresses were facing financial problem after shooting of television shows were stopped due to the lockdown, and this led them to steal the money.

According to ANI report, Surabhi Surendra Lal Srivastava (25) and Mosina Mukhtar Sheikh (19), the small-time TV actors, shifted to a posh building in Royal Palm area at Aarey Colony as paying guests which was run by their friend. The police revealed to ANI that the actesses fled from Aarey Colony after allegedly stealing Rs 3,28,000 from the locker of a woman who was staying as a paying guest in the same accommodation.



Apparently during the interrogation, the woman staying in the PG told the police that she suspected the actresses of stealing her money. In the CCTV, both the actresses were seen going out of the building and the footage also clearly showed that they were carrying the bundle of mony. The report revealed that when police showed the footage to the actresses, they broke down and confessed to the crime.

The report suggested that the police has recovered Rs 50,000 from them and the actresses were presented before the court. They have been sent to police custody till June 23.

Apart from these two crime shows, the actresses apparently worked in many other web series.

(With ANI Inputs)