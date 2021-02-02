Savdhaan India Fame Sushant Singh’s Twitter Handle Gets Withheld In Response To A Legal Demand

Twitter India on Monday withheld several accounts that were linked to the farmer’s protest at the Delhi borders. In the same vein, former Savdhaan India host and actor Sushant Singh's Twitter account @sushant_says has also been withheld.

The message which now pops up on his handle on Twitter reads, “@sushant_says’ account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand.” It is being reported that Singh’s account was suspended for tweeting in support of the farmers and for allegedly spreading fake information on social media.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh created another account after his handle was withheld by the microblogging site. He started the new account and made a tweet that read, “This is Sushant Singh, tweeting from my new account. If you can’t see my original account @sushant_says please go to your settings and change your 'preferred country.’” The actor is seen asking his fans to change the country settings in case they are unable to see his content on his original account.

According to Twitter, when an account is withheld, it means they were compelled to withhold an entire account specified in response to a valid legal demand or a court order. For the unversed, Twitter withheld many accounts in the wake of violence in Delhi on Republic Day on January 26 during a tractor parade of farmers protesting the new central farm laws. The event had resulted in the death of one person and injuring several people, including police personnel.

In the meantime, Sushant continued to make several posts on his new Twitter account in support of the farmers, even after his account original was withheld. But soon, Twitter even pulled down his new account. He was also trending on the social media platform along with a few other individuals whose accounts were withheld.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh On His Ouster From Savdhaan India Amid CAA Row; Channel Releases Clarification

ALSO READ: Kaun? Who Did It? Review: This Interactive Whodunit Drama Does Not Escape Predictability