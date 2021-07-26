Savita Bajaj Receives Financial Aid From Ayushmann Khurrana, Actor Transfers Huge Amount Into Her Account

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has come to the rescue of ailing actress Savita Bajaj. The Vicky Donor star has transferred a huge amount into her account. It must be noted that the veteran actress Savita Bajaj had recently opened up about her financial woes and had said that she was running out of money for her medical treatment.



Actress Nupur Alankar, who has been looking after Savita Bajaj, confirmed the aforementioned news and told ETimes TV that Ayushmann got to know about the 79-year-old’s crisis through Rajeshwari Sachdeva’s post on Instagram.

Nupur said, "Actress Rajeshwari Sachdeva had posted on her Instagram about Savitaji, Ayushmaan called her and transferred the money which was a huge relief for us, as we were able to discharge her from the hospital.” She further added, "Sonu Sood has donated an oxygen concentrator which will also be of use to her.''

Earlier, CINTAA provided medical assistance of Rs. 50,000 in the case of Savita Bajaj. They have even been providing Rs. 5,000 for her expenses every month, for the past few years. Legendary Bollywood star Jackie Shroff has also helped Savita by transferring a decent amount into her bank account.

Savita, who has appeared in several films including Beta Ho Toh Aisa and Nazrana, has now been diagnosed with emphysema for which she will need oxygen support. She recently even battled COVID-19 and remained hospitalized for 22 days.