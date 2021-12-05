Sayantani Ghosh Ties The Knot With Long Time Boyfriend Anugrah Tiwari In A Traditional Ceremony In Kolkata

Sayantani Ghosh, who is currently seen in Sony SAB’s Tera Yaar Hoon Main, has tied the knot with her fiancé Anugrah Tiwari at a private and intimate ceremony. The couple’s nuptials took place in her home town Kolkata and was attended by their close friends and family.



In her wedding pictures, we get to see Sayantani adorn a red banarasi saree with simple red bindi with white dots around it. The actress made for a beautifull bride while Anugrah also complimented her in a dhoti and embroidered kurta.

Sayantani also had her haldi ceremony today which was also held at her residence in the morning. The actress has shared some lovely pictures from the wedding on her social media account with the following caption: “And just like that I went from being a Miss to a Mrs. 🥰❤️” Take a look!

In a recent interview with HT, Sayantani had opened up about her wedding and had said, “We are not a flashy couple but very private. We had a simple journey together and I want to celebrate that journey in a simple way. I don’t want a boring wedding. As a child, I had a certain idea of being a bride, but when you are a daily soap heroine, you dress up and get married like a zillion times.”

Ghosh then spoke about Tiwari and said that she feels “bad for him” as he wouldn’t get to dress up. “It’s his dream, but I am done with heavy lehengas. If it was up to me I would have got married in denim shorts,” she added.