Sayantani Ghosh To Marry Her Beau Anugrah Tiwari On THIS Date: Report

TV actress Sayantani Ghosh, who is currently seen playing the lead role in Tera Yaar Hoon Main, is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Anugrah Tiwari on December 5, 2021, in Kolkata. According to Times of India report, the couple will get married in the presence of their family members and close friends. Moreover, the reception will be hosted in Anugrah's hometown, Jaipur.

A source close to the couple informed the portal, "Sayantani and Anugrah want to have a simple wedding. Sayantani has been preparing for her big day amidst the shoot of her show. She has taken a week-long leave for her marriage."

Sayantani Ghosh and Anugrah Tiwari have been dating each other for 8 years now. In August 2021, they completed eight years of their relationship and celebrated their togetherness by getting each other's initials inked on their wrists. While speaking about their love, Sayantani had told the portal, "Anu and I have believed in being there for each other without flashing our relationship. So, on our eighth relationship anniversary (August 9), we wanted to do something memorable, which will be with us for the rest of our lives. Something that's a constant reminder that we have committed to being each other's companions. While this is my second tattoo, Anugrah got inked for the first time."

Talking about Anugrah Tiwari, he is from the fitness industry. Coming back to Sayantani Ghosh, she has worked in popular shows like Kumkum, Ghar Ek Sapnaa, Naaginn, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Qubool Hai, Naamkaran and so on. She was also a part of reality shows like Comedy Circus, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3, Bigg Bos 6 and so on.