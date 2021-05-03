Senior Journalist Shashi Baliga Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications

Senior Journalist Shashi Baliga passed away due to COVID-19 complications. The former editor of Filmfare lost the battle to COVID-19 on May 2, Sunday afternoon in Mumbai. Baliga is best known for her long-time association with the Times group.

She was the former editor of Filmfare and has also worked with Tata Lit Liv, Hindusthan Times, The Independent, The Metropolis, Femina, and Savvy. Shashi Baliga was also a lecturer on journalism at the Xavier Institute of Communication and SPICE in Mumbai.

Sitar Maestro Pandit Debu Chaudhuri Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications

Quasar Thakore, the renowned theatre artist, took to his official Facebook page and mourned the demise of the senior journalist. Read the post here:

"Shashi Baliga and myself were among the first two recruits for Anil Dharker's crazy idea to start what eventually became Tata Lit Live. It was 2010. For a dozen years we were almost opposing forces. We wrestled good naturedly on ideas, designs, and topics. Sometimes we took it in turns to temper Anil's ambition. I learned so much from her about writing, and the art of putting engaging sessions together. She would often joke that she was leaving Literature Live! and I would counter with lyrics from Hotel California, "You can check-out any time, but you can never leave." She'd look at me incredulously. Half smirk, half frown. I'd do anything to see that look again.

Earlier today, Shashi left us after a month long battle with Covid. I'd like to think that maybe she and Mr. D are already plotting a new Litfest wherever they are.

Goodbye Shashi. I will miss your gentle heart. Your manic panic. Your brutal honestly. And your incredible drive."

Doordarshan Anchor Kanupriya Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications

The Mumbai press club also paid tribute to Shashi Baliga on their official Twitter page."We mourn the untimely passing away of senior journalist and former Filmfare editor Shashi Baliga, who lost the battle to Covid-19 this afternoon. She was a fine writer, a good friend, and a great colleague. The untimely death of Shashi is a shock to the journalist fraternity. RIP," reads the tweet.