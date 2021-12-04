Senior Journalist Vinod Dua Passes Away At 67, Confirms Daughter Mallika Dua

Senior Journalist Vinod Dua, who was under treatment due to prolonged illness, passed away. The 67-year-old breathed his last at the Intensive Care Unit of Appolo Hospital, New Delhi where he was admitted. The death news was confirmed by Vinod Dua's daughter Mallika Dua on her official Instagram page today (December 4, Saturday).

"Our irreverent, fearless, and extraordinary father, Vinod Dua has passed away. He lived an inimitable life, rising from the refugee colonies of Delhi to the peak of journalistic excellence for over 42 years, always, always speaking truth to power. He is now with our mom, his beloved wife Chinna in heaven where they will continue to sing, cook, travel, and drive each other up the wall.

The cremation will take place tomorrow (5.12.21) at Lodhi crematorium at 12 noon," reads Mallika Dua's Instagram story. She also penned a heartfelt note on her page, remembering her beloved Papaji and how amazing a man he was.

Read the post here:

Vinod Dua was hospitalised earlier this year after he tested positive for COVID-19 virus and his health condition deteriorated. His wife Padmavati aka Chinna Dua, who had also contracted COVID1-9, succumbed to death after a brief battle with the disease. Even though Vinod Dua had recovered from COVID-19, his health condition worsened later and was admitted to the hospital multiple times in the last few months.