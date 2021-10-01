Shaadi Mubarak Actress Rati Pandey Reveals Why She Couldn't Take Up Bigg Boss 15

Rati Pandey is one of the popular and talented actresses in television. She is best remembered for her roles in Miley Jab Hum Tum and Hitler Didi. She is close friends of Shweta Tiwari, who has been Bigg Boss 4 winner. The two had shared screen space in Begusarai. She was last seen in Shaadi Mubarak. Rati approached for the most-talked about reality show Bigg Boss 15.

Apparently, she was supposed to enter the controversial reality show as a big ticket contestant. Recently, the actress recently opened up about not being a part of Salman Khan's show and revealed that she was indeed approached for the show, but couldn't take it up due to other commitments.

The Shaadi Mubarak actress was quoted by TOI as saying, "Yes, it is true that I was offered to be a contestant in Bigg Boss 15, but due to other commitments I will not be entering the house this time, so the news that is floating around about me doing the show, are all just rumours."

Rati said although she likes watching Bigg Boss and had followed previous seasons, she is not sure about participating in it. She added, "Though yes, I like watching Bigg Boss and I have even followed a couple of previous seasons, but whether or not I will ever do the show is something I am unsure of."

Bigg Boss 15 is all set to hit the television screens on October 2. It will be aired on weekdays at 10.30 pm and on weekends at 9.30 pm. Several popular celebrities will be participating in the show and the makers had revealed a few confirmed contestants like Tejasswi Prakash, Jay Bhanushali, Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz to name a few.

The show hosted by Salman Khan will have 'jungle' theme and the contestants have to fight for their survival in the jungle and the twists will lead to Dangal.

