Shaadi Mubarak's Manav Gohil Shares Video On COVID-19 Battle; Calls The Virus Cunning, Awful & Dangerous

The pandemic has taken a major toll on everyone's lives. Many have been infected with COVID-19 and are struggling to get back to normal. Celebrities are no option! Shaadi Mubarak actor Manav Gohil had tested positive for the virus and was under quarantine. The actor has been through a tough fight with the virus, and recently, shared his COVID-19 journey on his Instagram account.

In the video, he revealed how he fought through for himself and his family. He called the virus cunning, awful and dangerous, but added that he will fight as his loved ones' prayers are on his side! From ambulance's roar, being lonely in the hospital to preparing to get back fit- the actor gave a run-through of his battle with COVID-19 in his video.

He captioned the video as, "The Battle Cry! My might against yours... #fightingback #gettingback."

In the video, he gave us the glimpses of him taking steam inhalation and other treatment at hospital, and said, "It's a battle cry. It's my might against yours. I know you are cunning, awful and dangerous. But what you don't know is this, that my boundary of resilience is fast-traced. And if I fall short of that ability, I'll live my fate to stay undefeated. I have many prayers on my side and be aware my friend, it might shut you blind. So try what you must, but just know that.....I'm getting back."

Nakkul Mehta, Rati Pandey, Gautam Rode and other friends from the industry commented by posting heart and hugs emojis. Nisha Rawal wrote, "❤️ Love this expression of feelings," Karan Veer Mehra commented, "Bhai bhai bhai 😍😢🙌" and Palak Jain called him a COVID warrior.

For the uninitiated, Manav plays KT in Shaadi Mubarak. The shooting of the show has been halted due to the lockdown and as makers didn't want to shift the shooting location. There were rumours that the show might go off-air. But the producer Sumeet Mittal and actress Rati Pandey clarified that they have just taken a short break and will start shooting from May 2.