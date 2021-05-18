Shaadi Mubarak Might Not Go Off-Air; We Might Resume Shoot Post Lockdown: Manav Gohil

The ever rampaging COVID virus has taken a significant toll on our TV industry. Several shows had to shift base out of Mumbai to other states to beat the Maharashtra lockdown.

However, one Star Plus show, Shaadi Mubarak, could not shift as the lead actor Manav Gohil himself contracted COVID-19. So Shashi Sumeet Mittal's production had to resort to airing repeat episodes since April end.

Even before Manav tested positive, the show had been under a cloud following Rajeshwari Sachdev's COVID positive diagnosis (last year) and the female lead's changing face from Rajashree Thakur to Rati Pandey.

In this situation comes the news that the channel might have decided to cut their losses by axing the show. However, Manav, who has been around for many years said, "I hope it stays around. We have not received any such official information from the production house, who in turn has not been given notice by the channel so far."

He further added that the entire unit is gearing up to return to shoot once the Mumbai lockdown lifts by May end.

Pointing out that the ratings are less, he fired back saying, "They are not that bad; besides TRP, you also need to factor in time spent, which we boast of good 15 to 16 minutes."

"We too would have shifted to other states, but the fact that I too was laid low by COVID complicated all matters. In the absence of the lead, the channel decided to take a brief hiatus which might soon end," Manav added. Interestingly as per some reports, shows like Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani moved to Goa despite the lead actor contracting the virus.

Our attempts to reach producer Sumeet Mittal and channel spokesperson bore no result.

Talking about his COVID journey, the actor says, "I recovered by the 8th or 9th May. Although I was unwell, I was confident that my healthy lifestyle would beat the Coronavirus. But sometimes, more than yourself, you worry about passing on the disease to family (wife Shweta Kawatara and daughter Zara). No wonder I got hospitalized in quick time."