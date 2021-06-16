Shaadi Mubarak To Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii; Popular TV Shows That Went Off-Air In The First Half Of 2021

Shaadi Mubarak

Manav Gohil-starrer Shaadi Mubarak had started airing in August 2020 with a bang. Fans just loved the chemistry between Manav and Rati Pandey. However, due to the second lockdown, the shooting was halted for a long time. Well, because of that, the show ended abruptly in April 2021.

Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii

Sony TV's Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii starring Anjali Tatrari and Kunal Saluja in the lead roles was considered as one of the most entertaining shows on Indian television. It started airing from February 2021 and won many people's hearts in a short period. However, after two months, it went off-air citing its low TRP ratings. The lead actress of the show was completely shattered by the news and said that it went off-air due to the pandemic.

Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein

The spin-off of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin, Kuch Toh Hai starring Krishna Mukherjee and Harsh Rajput had created a solid buzz amongst the masses since its inception. The show was also promoted on Bigg Boss 14 ahead of its premiere. However, it went off-air within 2 months due to its low TRP ratings.

Teri Laadli Main

Star Bharat's show Teri Laadli Main, which was the Hindi adaptation of the Marathi show Mulgi Zali Ho, went off-air in 4 months of its release. In April 2021, the show starring Gaurav Wadhwa, Hemangi Kavi and Mayuri Kapadane ended abruptly due to the restrictions on shooting in Maharashtra.

Aye Mere Humsafar, Gupta Brothers And Yeshu

Apart from these shows, Namit Taneja-starrer Aye Mere Humsafar, Hiten Tejwani's Gupta Brothers and Yeshu (based on Jesus) went off-air in the first half of 2021 due to low TRP ratings and COVID-19 scare. Overall, the TV industry has faced a lot of trouble due to the second wave of COVID-19.