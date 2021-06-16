Shaadi Mubarak To Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii; Popular TV Shows That Went Off-Air In The First Half Of 2021
By the end of 2020, many people thought that 2021 will bring a positive start in everyone's lives. However, as soon as the second wave of COVID-19 engulfed the entire nation, many sectors again took a back seat and the entertainment industry is one of them. If we talk about the small screen, many shows were launched in the first half of 2021, but due to the pandemic and restrictions on shoots in several states due to the rise in Coronavirus cases, they had to bid adieu to the audience.
Since we are inching close to the end of the first half of 2021, let's have a look at some popular Indian TV shows that went off-air this year so far.
Shaadi Mubarak
Manav Gohil-starrer Shaadi Mubarak had started airing in August 2020 with a bang. Fans just loved the chemistry between Manav and Rati Pandey. However, due to the second lockdown, the shooting was halted for a long time. Well, because of that, the show ended abruptly in April 2021.
Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii
Sony TV's Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii starring Anjali Tatrari and Kunal Saluja in the lead roles was considered as one of the most entertaining shows on Indian television. It started airing from February 2021 and won many people's hearts in a short period. However, after two months, it went off-air citing its low TRP ratings. The lead actress of the show was completely shattered by the news and said that it went off-air due to the pandemic.
Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein
The spin-off of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin, Kuch Toh Hai starring Krishna Mukherjee and Harsh Rajput had created a solid buzz amongst the masses since its inception. The show was also promoted on Bigg Boss 14 ahead of its premiere. However, it went off-air within 2 months due to its low TRP ratings.
Teri Laadli Main
Star Bharat's show Teri Laadli Main, which was the Hindi adaptation of the Marathi show Mulgi Zali Ho, went off-air in 4 months of its release. In April 2021, the show starring Gaurav Wadhwa, Hemangi Kavi and Mayuri Kapadane ended abruptly due to the restrictions on shooting in Maharashtra.
Aye Mere Humsafar, Gupta Brothers And Yeshu
Apart from these shows, Namit Taneja-starrer Aye Mere Humsafar, Hiten Tejwani's Gupta Brothers and Yeshu (based on Jesus) went off-air in the first half of 2021 due to low TRP ratings and COVID-19 scare. Overall, the TV industry has faced a lot of trouble due to the second wave of COVID-19.