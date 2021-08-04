Shagufta Ali Expresses Desire To Return To Work, Says It Is Important For Her In Order To Sustain Herself

Many Television actors, in the recent past, have opened up about the financial crunches they had been facing, especially after the pandemic. Actress Shagufta Ali had also revealed that she was battling depleting finances due to her ill health and no work.

This was followed by the veteran artist receiving financial aid of 5 lakh rupees from actor Madhuri Dixit on behalf of the Dance Deewane 3 team. Ali had even visited the set of the dance reality show and also spoke about her journey over the last 36 years. She also received financial assistance from director Rohit Shetty as well.



Now, Shagufta is looking at making a comeback and is open to working again. In a recent interaction with ETimes TV, she expressed her desire return to work. The actress said, “I am open to working again and it is important for me to return to the set to sustain myself in life.”

She went on to add, “Some people have approached me and I am really looking for something really interesting work but the point is that I need to return to the sets it is the place I belong.”

In the meantime, Shagufta is undergoing treatment for her health issues. On being quizzed if her friends who worked with her come forward to offer her work, Shagufta replied, “Not really whatever has come to me is from the outside maybe they didn't know about financial condition also there are some who ignore it but all the same I want to return to work and god willing I will soon.”

Shagufta Ali, who has been a part of the industry for almost 36 years, started her career in 1989 with the TV show, Dard. She has appeared in many popular shows such as Kanoon, Parampara, Junoon, Saans, Dishayen, Sanjivani: A Medical Boon, Isse Kehte Hai Golmaal Ghar, Sasural Simar Ka, Punar Vivah, Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas... Veera, Adaalat, Bepannaah to name a few.