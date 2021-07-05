TV Actress Shagufta Ali Faces Financial Crisis Due To Lack Of Work, Reveals She Has Numerous Health Problems

TV actress Shagufta Ali who has been part of the TV and movie industry for a long time is undergoing a tumultuous phase in her life. The actress is facing a major financial crisis due to a lack of work coming her way. Not only this, but she also revealed that she has been undergoing numerous health problems that are putting her in an even more difficult spot.

The Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki actress spoke to Spotboye about the situation. The actress revealed that she has had health problems for the last 20 years. She has also been a cancer survivor that only people who are close to her from the industry know about. Shagufta Ali went on to say that she had also undergone chemotherapy for breast cancer while simultaneously working for her professional commitments. However, Shagufta said that during that time she was young and a lot of work was coming her way so she could manage everything but the last few years especially after the onset of the pandemic, has been the toughest on her.

The actress revealed that she has been detected with diabetes 6 years back and since then, she has been facing many health issues. Her legs and eyes have also been adversely affected with her sugar levels going up due to stress. Furthermore, Shagufta Ali has been battling these health problems along with her financial crunch that makes it all the more difficult.

The Ek Veer Ki Ardaas: Veera actress went on to say that since the last four years less work has been coming her way and she also lost some projects after they were materialized. Shagufta Ali further added that she has just shot for one movie before the pandemic struck and that too has not been completed. The actress said that the last full-fledged project that she has worked on was the show Saath Nibhana Saathiya. She said that out of her 36 years in the industry, the last 4 years have been the worst for her. Shagufta also revealed that she has now been facing some major financial crunches due to which she had to sell many of her assets. The actress said to the portal that she hopes that people support her in this difficult phase.