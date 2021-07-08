Shagufta Ali Receives Financial Aid From Director Rohit Shetty, Actress Expresses Gratitude

TV actress Shagufta actress recently made a heartbreaking revelation about herself wherein she admitted facing a major financial crisis amidst numerous health problems. The actress also said that she had to sell off her multiple assets due to this tumultuous time and hoped that people would reach out to her to provide support. After she said that celebs like Neena Gupta, Sumeet Raghavan and Sushant Singh have helped her during this difficult phase, now she has also received help from director Rohit Shetty.

President of the Indian Film And Television Director's Association Ashoke Pandit has revealed the same to Pinkvilla. He said that he had reached out to Shagufta Ali after knowing about her financial issues to enquire how they can be of any help. He added that he immediately reached out to Rohit Shetty after knowing the actress' plight and the Golmaal Returns director agreed to help her.

Ashoke Pandit went on to say that Rohit Shetty donated a generous amount to Shagufta Ali and that he is extremely thankful to the filmmaker for this noble gesture. Pandit also added that he is reaching out to more people to help the Ek Veer Ki Ardaas: Veera actress and he has been getting positive responses for the same. Shagufta also expressed her gratitude to the Simmba director for his help.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Shagufta Ali said that she received Rohit's help immediately and that she is very obliged for the same. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress added that she is very grateful and thankful to the filmmaker for his financial aid. Shagufta said that despite not having met her, crossing paths with her or even talking to her on the phone, Rohit Shetty agreed to help her. The actress also said that now she will be resuming her treatment soon and will take the doctor's appointment by next week.

Shagufta Ali had earlier revealed to Spotboye about her few industry friends who had agreed to help her. The Punar Vivah actress had said, "I didn't go to somebody personally asking for help till now. But a couple of people who have been very close to me like Sumeet Raghavan who treats me as an elder sister. I told him about it and he was very supportive saying 'Shagufta Aapa, don't worry, I will do something about it.' Neena Gupta who I have worked with and also a friend has been very helpful. Also, Sushant Singh has been very kind to help me in this situation."