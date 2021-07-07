Shagufta Ali Reveals Dilip Kumar Had Helped Her Father With Expensive Surgery & Her With Work

Bollywood's legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away today (July 7). The entire entertainment industry and fans expressed their condolences on social media. Actress Shagufta Ali, who has been facing financial and health issues, revealed how Dilip Kumar had helped her father with an expensive surgery. She also added that the veteran actor had helped her with work.

Shagufta said that Dilip Sahab was his father's close friend and he had helped him with his treatment. She also added that the surgery was successful and she and her mother are indebted to him.

The actress revealed that one of the reasons that she didn't get married was because she had her family's responsibility on her shoulders and at the age of 17 she started working as her father had to undergo a very big heart surgery in London.

Shagufta added, "Dilip Kumar Sahab had taken him there for his treatment. He had borne all the expenses for it. My father was his close friend and so all the expenses were taken care of by Dilip uncle and this was 38 years ago. During that time Yusuf Uncle aka Dilip Kumar had spent Rs 6 lakh on his treatment in London. The surgery was successful; he stayed there for 2 months and came back. My mother and I are too indebted to him. He did us a big favour."

She also revealed that she did two years of schooling and Dilip Kumar helped them a lot financially as her father couldn't work post surgery. She added that there was nobody to look after and hence, she decided to work. She shared how the veteran actor helped her get films.

She further added, "I finished my SSC and approached Yusuf uncle for work. He asked me to get married but I told him that I wanted to help my parents and look after the family. He then helped me with films. He got me my first film Kanoon Apna Apna, though I had done a Telugu film first but he got me that film. He then got me another film and from there on I started working. Even at that time I wanted to help my parents and even now I want to look after my family."